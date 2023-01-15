Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $106.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

