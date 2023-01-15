Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Jan 15th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINCGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Ashford Company Profile



Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

