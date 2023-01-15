ASD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $43.66 million and $1.96 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017982 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00232671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06607366 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,021,316.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.