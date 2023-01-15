Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,543 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

ASND stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.53). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

