Arweave (AR) Trading 24.9% Higher This Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Arweave has a total market cap of $300.55 million and approximately $31.06 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $9.00 or 0.00043176 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,844.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.68 or 0.00598153 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00215294 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
