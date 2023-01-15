Arweave (AR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.73 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $295.23 million and approximately $42.73 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $8.84 or 0.00042775 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,667.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00597873 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00214867 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
