Ark Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $49.64 million and $12.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004786 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004058 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004350 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,400,632 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

