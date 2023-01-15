Arjuna Capital Sells 5,562 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arjuna Capital reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker comprises 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $154.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average is $143.56.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.