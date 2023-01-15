Arjuna Capital Purchases Shares of 7,194 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $300.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.69 and a 12-month high of $324.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

