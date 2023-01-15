Arjuna Capital Has $531,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 0.2 %

Sanofi stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.