Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $79.96 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $79.96 million and $12.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00079953 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00061895 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010404 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024252 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004023 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000125 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.