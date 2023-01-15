Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Cap of $11.26 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $318,638.76 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

