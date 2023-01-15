Aragon Price Up 27% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00012829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $114.69 million and $26.60 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.
Aragon Profile
Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
