Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.94. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 15,510 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$83.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

