ApeCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $216.63 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $216.63 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00024666 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003162 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00430059 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.08 or 0.30375925 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00860553 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars.
