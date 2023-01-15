Anyswap Price Tops $7.63 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 57.8% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $65.49 million and $15,481.32 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $7.63 or 0.00036566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 7.70070689 USD and is up 7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $87,103.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

