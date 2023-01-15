ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $226.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $200.00 to $226.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANSS. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.64.

Shares of ANSS opened at $254.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.27.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

