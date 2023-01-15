Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 650,962 shares traded.

Anglesey Mining Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.57.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 20% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

