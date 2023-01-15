Analysts Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,675

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,675 ($44.77).

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Whitbread Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,033 ($36.95) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,633.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,584.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.47).

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

