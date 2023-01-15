Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $27.72

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.72.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Bumble Trading Down 2.9 %
BMBL opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.26 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $30,879,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at $19,221,000.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.