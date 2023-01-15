Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $27.72

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Down 2.9 %

BMBL opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.26 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $30,879,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at $19,221,000.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.