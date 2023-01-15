Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.14 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $49.41 million and $5.14 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00015878 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

