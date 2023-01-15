American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $155.76 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

