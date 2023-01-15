American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $170.95 Average PT from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.74.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Express Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

