Amaze World (AMZE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.08 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $49.08 million and $42,859.32 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00429908 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.27 or 0.30365238 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00918433 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.