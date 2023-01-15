Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 1.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.