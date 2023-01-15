Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.88.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.