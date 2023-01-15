AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $573.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.