AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after purchasing an additional 372,053 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

