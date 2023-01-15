AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,875 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.4% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.