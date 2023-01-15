Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Given “Buy” Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$157.17 million for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

