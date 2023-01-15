Allie Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Allie Family Office LLC lowered its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Allie Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Allie Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $43.25 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

