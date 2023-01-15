Allie Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allie Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Allie Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

