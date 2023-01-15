Allie Family Office LLC Buys 33,021 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allie Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 11.7% of Allie Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

