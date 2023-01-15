Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $141.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $114.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.25.

BABA stock opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $309.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,735,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

