Alchemix USD (ALUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,091.55

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004678 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $232.44 million and $1,091.55 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

