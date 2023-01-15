Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALBO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush cut Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ALBO stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

