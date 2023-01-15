Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.6 %

IFF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $116.24. 1,197,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,208. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

