Aflac Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,563,895 Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,563,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Pagaya Technologies makes up 1.2% of Aflac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aflac Inc. owned about 0.24% of Pagaya Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Pagaya Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Stories

