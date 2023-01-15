Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

