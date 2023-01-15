Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $71.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

