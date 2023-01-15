Adshares (ADS) Trading 5% Higher This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Adshares has a total market cap of $47.12 million and approximately $856,554.81 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00006432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004898 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002177 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,643 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

