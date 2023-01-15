Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.88

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $23.89. Absa Group shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 155 shares.
Absa Group Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.
About Absa Group
Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Absa Group (AGRPY)
