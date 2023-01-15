ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $27.82 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $27.82 million and approximately $26,629.40 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00043872 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018438 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00231354 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003133 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0002642 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,826.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

