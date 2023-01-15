Aave Price Hits $80.24 on Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $185.16 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be purchased for $80.24 or 0.00384416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00430059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.08 or 0.30375925 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00860553 BTC.

About Aave

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.