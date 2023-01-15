658,540 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 658,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,000. Tobam owned approximately 0.10% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %

PARA opened at $20.06 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.