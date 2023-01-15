3,733 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,930,000 after acquiring an additional 100,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $315.02 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

