3,405 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

