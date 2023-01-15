25,697 Shares in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.02% of Sound Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sound Equity Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SDEI stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Sound Equity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

