22,000 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.