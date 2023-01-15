1eco (1ECO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.66 Million

1eco (1ECO) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One 1eco token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1eco has a total market cap of $30.66 million and $820.30 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1eco has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00429914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.15 or 0.30365640 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00906738 BTC.

1eco Token Profile

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,001,785 tokens. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.